BRIEF-Marine Products Corp Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.10

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Marine Products Corp:

* MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 SALES ROSE 14.6 PERCENT TO $65.59 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍DURING 2018, CO ESTIMATES ITS ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE ABOUT IN LOW 20 PERCENT RANGE​

* ‍BELIEVES THAT IT WILL BENEFIT FROM LOWER TAX RATE THROUGH INCREASED EARNINGS AND OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2018​

* MARINE PRODUCTS- “DEALER INVENTORIES AND BACKLOG ARE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN AT THIS TIME IN 2016 AS WE PREPARE TO SUPPORT DEALER DEMAND IN COMING MONTHS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: