BRIEF-Marinemax reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Marinemax Inc

* Marinemax reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $250.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $234 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20

* Q4 Non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.22

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marinemax inc- ‍included in quarter ended september 30, 2017, is $2.9 million of expenses associated with hurricane Irma​