BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals posts quarterly loss of $0.21 per share

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Provides business update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* On-track to initiate two additional Phase 2 trials later this year

* Expect to announce top-line data from Phase 2 trial evaluating children with CDKL5 disorder this quarter

* Believes cash, cash equivalents, investments, as of June 30, are adequate to fund operations into Q4 of 2018

* At June 30, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and investment balances of $20.3 million

* Qtrly net loss per share of common stock-basic and diluted $0.21

* Data from studies in rare pediatric epilepsies and severe postpartum depression expected in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)