10 天前
BRIEF-Markel to acquire State National for about $919 million​
2017年7月26日 / 下午12点33分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Markel to acquire State National for about $919 million​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - State National Companies Inc

* Markel to acquire State National

* State National Companies Inc - ‍transaction has a total value of approximately $919 million​

* State National Companies Inc - deal for ‍$21.00 per share in cash​

* State National Companies Inc says upon completion of transaction, state national will operate as a separate business unit

* State National Companies Inc - agreement, has been unanimously approved by both companies' board of directors

* State national companies inc says transaction is not subject to any financing condition

* State National Companies Inc says Markel plans to finance transaction using cash balances on hand

* State National Companies - ‍management team, led by Terry Ledbetter, State National's current chairman, CEO will remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

