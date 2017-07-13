FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
BRIEF-Marlowe says ‍agreed to buy Ductclean (UK) Ltd for up to 10 mln stg
July 13 (Reuters) - Marlowe Plc:

* Says ‍agreed to acquire Ductclean (UK) Limited ("dcuk") for a total enterprise value of up to £10.0 million​

* Says ‍acquisition of dcuk includes cash consideration of £4.0 million which will be used in part to repay debt of approximately £2 million​

* Says ‍in addition marlowe will issue of 878,031 new ordinary shares of 50 pence each at 393.88 pence per share​

* Marlowe - ‍consideration shares are subject to a lock-up period of up to 60 months with orderly market conditions attached after this period​

* Marlowe - ‍in addition, announces a placing that was oversubscribed, with new and existing institutional shareholders, to raise approximately £10 million​

* Marlowe - part of ‍proceeds of placing, with company's existing £18 million debt facilities, to be used to fund cash consideration for dcuk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

