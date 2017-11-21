FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports Q3 loss per share of C$‍0.01
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 凌晨3点06分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports Q3 loss per share of C$‍0.01

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Marquee Energy Ltd-

* Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides operational and corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share C$‍0.01​

* Qtrly ‍funds flow from operations per share C$0.00​

* In Q3 2017, produced an average of 2,791 boe/d (44% oil and liquids), an increase of 19 boe/d (1%) over the third quarter of 2016‍​

* ‍Scaling back company’s second half of 2017 drilling program from six wells to four​

* Projecting to be at lower end of previously announced corporate exit rate of 3,000 to 3,300 boe/d in second half of 2017​

* ‍Second half 2017 capital spending forecast has been reduced from $15 million to $11 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

