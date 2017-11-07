BRIEF-Marriott International reports Q3 earnings per share $1.04

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc
* Marriott International reports third quarter 2017 results highlights
* Q3 earnings per share $1.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
* Marriott - worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 2.1 percent in 2017 Q3
* Marriott - qtrly north american comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 0.4 percent
* Marriott - for 2017 Q4, marriott expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will increase 2 to 3 percent in North America
* Marriott - assumes full year 2017 total fee revenue will total $3,287 million to $3,297 million
* Marriott - expects Q4 comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent outside north america and 2 to 3 percent worldwide
* Marriott - marriott expects Q4 2017 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total approximately $90 million
* Marriott - expects investment spending in 2017 will total approximately $550 million to $650 million, including approximately $175 million for maintenance capital
* Marriott - marriott expects Q4 2017 adjusted ebitda could total $762 million to $777 million
* Marriott - “for 2018, we expect comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 3 percent worldwide”
* Marriott - “in Q3, many of our hotels were rocked by destructive hurricanes in caribbean, texas, and florida and earthquakes in Mexico”
* Marriott - for 2018, we expect comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent outside North America
* Marriott - for 2018, comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis in North America should be flat to up 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: