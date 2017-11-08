FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marriott says seeing cautious behavior from corporates in N.America - Conf call‍​
频道
专题
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 下午4点16分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Marriott says seeing cautious behavior from corporates in N.America - Conf call‍​

2 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Expects 2018 North American RevPAR to be flat to up 2 percent, largely driven by room rates, assuming continued cautious corporate demand

* Expects international markets RevPAR to increase 3-5 percent in 2018

* Expects strong mid-single-digit growth in Asia Pacific, low single-digit growth in Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, and slightly positive RevPAR growth in Middle East and Africa

* Estimating room deletions across its portfolio to total 1-1.5 percent in both 2017 and 2018, compared with typical rate of rooms deletions of about 1 percent each year

* Says the unusual level of room deletions is largely related to the Sheraton brand

* Says, in North America, seeing a bit more cautious behavior, on average, from corporate customers than it would have expected given GDP growth

* Says continues to work with Alibaba on loyalty program, particularly with great sign-up from the kind of Chinese consumers it wants to have

* Says there has been a modest decrease in international arrivals to the U.S. from all foreign sources in 2017; says will have to see if that changes in 2018 Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below