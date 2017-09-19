FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 下午1点14分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Says 2017 contract sales could be negatively impacted by about $16 million-$20 million​

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

* Says based on preliminary assessments of impacts of Irma​ ‍sees FY net income could be negatively impacted by abt $6 million to $8 million

* Says ‍expects 2017 net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted free cash flow could be negatively impacted by abt $10 million to $13 million​

* Says ‍company is also still estimating impact of property damage to all of its resorts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below