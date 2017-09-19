BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Says 2017 contract sales could be negatively impacted by about $16 million-$20 million
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update
* Says based on preliminary assessments of impacts of Irma sees FY net income could be negatively impacted by abt $6 million to $8 million
* Says expects 2017 net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted free cash flow could be negatively impacted by abt $10 million to $13 million
* Says company is also still estimating impact of property damage to all of its resorts