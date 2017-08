July 27 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* Marsh & McLennan - consolidated revenue in Q2 of 2017 was $3.5 billion, an increase of 4% compared with Q2 of 2016

* Marsh & McLennan qtrly GAAP EPS rises to $0.96 from $0.90

* Marsh & McLennan qtrly adjusted EPS increases 10% to $1.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: