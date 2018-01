Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marten Transport Ltd:

* MARTEN TRANSPORT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q4 REVENUE $182.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $175.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER RESULTS THAT INCLUDE A DEFERRED INCOME TAXES BENEFIT OF $56.5 MILLION RELATED TO FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017