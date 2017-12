BRIEF-Martin Marietta Announces Pricing Terms Of Debt Offering

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* MARTIN MARIETTA ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS OF DEBT OFFERING

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC - PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC - ‍FLOATING RATE NOTES WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 20, 2019​

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - 2047 FIXED RATE NOTES WILL MATURE ON DEC 15, 2047, TO HAVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.250% & WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.681% OF PAR VALUE

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - 2027 FIXED RATE NOTES WILL MATURE ON DEC 15, 2027, WILL HAVE INTEREST RATE OF 3.500% & TO BE ISSUED AT 99.750% OF PAR VALUE

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC - ALSO PRICING OF OFFERING OF $600 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2047

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE USED TO FINANCE, IN PART, ACQUISITION OF BLUEGRASS MATERIALS CO

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.500 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027