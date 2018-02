BRIEF-Martin Marietta Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.88 Excluding Items

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* MARTIN MARIETTA REPORTS RECORD FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.88 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 2018 AGGREGATES SHIPMENTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$5.95​

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES $970.5 MILLION VERSUS $948.8 MILLION

* 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER, FULL-YEAR RESULTS HAS 1-TIME, NON-CASH BENEFIT OF $258.1 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPEX $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF $4,160 MILLION TO $4,355 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47, REVENUE VIEW $921.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S