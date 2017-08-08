BRIEF-Martinrea International reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.55

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc

* Martinrea International Inc reports record quarterly earnings, strong margin improvement and announces dividend

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share c$0.55

* Q2 sales c$972.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$995.8 million

* Martinrea International Inc sees Q3 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $810 million to $850 million, adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.40 to $0.44 per share

* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6% for year by end of 2017

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40 to c$0.44 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$900.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: