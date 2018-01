Jan 29 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd:

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD - WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976 EXPIRED ON JANUARY 26, 2018