9 天前
BRIEF-Masco Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点16分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Masco Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Masco Corp

* Masco corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.00

* Sees fy 2019 earnings per share $2.50

* Q2 sales $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.07 billion

* Masco corp says board intends to increase annual dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.42 per share, beginning with quarterly dividend to be paid in q4

* Q2 north american sales and international sales increased 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

