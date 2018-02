Feb 26 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp:

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ADDS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL- DAPHNE JONES, THOMAS GREENE, WILLIAM OESTERLE WERE ELECTED TO CO‘S BOARD

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP - EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TWELVE MEMBERS, FOLLOWING ADDITION OF NEW MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: