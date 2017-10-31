FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mastercard Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.34‍​
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
2017年10月31日 / 下午12点41分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Mastercard Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.34‍​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.34‍​

* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter net revenues of $3.4 billion, or an increase of 18%‍​

* Mastercard Inc - third-quarter gross dollar volume up 10% and purchase volume up 11%‍​

* Mastercard Inc - as of September 30, 2017, company’s customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and maestro-branded cards‍​

* Mastercard Inc - increase in cross-border volumes of 15% on a local currency basis in qtr‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc - increase in switched transactions of 17%, to 16.9 billion in quarter

* Mastercard - operating. Expenses in quarter were up 19 percent on currency-neutral basis, including 8 percent point impact from acquisitions, primarily vocalink

* Mastercard Inc - acquisitions contributed 2.5 percentage points to qtrly revenue growth‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2z1s9Oa) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

