BRIEF-Mastercard Inc sees 2017 forecasted U.S. GAAP net revenue growth in mid-teens‍​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard Inc sees 2017 forecasted U.S. GAAP net revenue growth in mid-teens‍​

* Mastercard Inc sees 2017 GAAP operating expenses growth at high end of low-double digits‍​ - presentation

* Mastercard sees 2017 net revenue forecasted growth, excluding special items, acquisitions, on currency neutral basis at high end of low-double digits‍​

* Mastercard sees 2017 operating. Expenses growth, excluding special items and acquisitions, currency-neutral at top end of high-single digit

* FY2017 revenue view $12.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yhTYEW) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)