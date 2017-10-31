FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月31日 / 下午12点51分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Mastercard Inc sees 2017 forecasted U.S. GAAP net revenue growth in mid-teens‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard Inc sees 2017 forecasted U.S. GAAP net revenue growth in mid-teens‍​

* Mastercard Inc sees 2017 GAAP operating expenses growth at high end of low-double digits‍​ - presentation

* Mastercard sees 2017 net revenue forecasted growth, excluding special items, acquisitions, on currency neutral basis at high end of low-double digits‍​

* Mastercard sees 2017 operating. Expenses growth, excluding special items and acquisitions, currency-neutral at top end of high-single digit

* FY2017 revenue view $12.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yhTYEW) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

