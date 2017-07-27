FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月27日

BRIEF-Mastercard Q2 EPS $1.10

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per diluted share

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter net revenue increase of 13%, to a record $3.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc - second-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume and purchase volume both up 9%

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 14% on a local currency basis

* Mastercard Inc - as of June 30, 2017, the company's customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and Maestro-branded cards

* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in switched transactions of 17% to 16.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

