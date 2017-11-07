FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 凌晨1点33分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co -

* Matador Resources Company reports third quarter 2017 results, provides operational update and increases 2017 guidance estimates

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matador Resources Co says ‍average daily natural gas production increased 5% to approximately 110.5 million cubic feet per day in Q3 of 2017​

* Matador Resources Co says ‍average daily oil equivalent production increased 14% sequentially to approximately 42,000 BOE per day (56% oil) in Q3

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 oil production estimate of 7.725 to 7.75 million barrels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below