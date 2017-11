Nov 7 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc

* Match Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Match Group Inc-qtrly total revenue was $343 million, a 19% increase over the prior year quarter.‍​

* Match Group Inc-qtrly diluted eps $0.98 ‍​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19‍​

* Match Group Inc-qtrly direct revenue grew to $330 million, an increase of 21%, driven by 18% growth in average pmc to 6.6 million and 1% increase in arppu‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: