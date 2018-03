BRIEF-Materialise NV Reports Qtrly ‍Net Profit Of 0.03 EUR Per Diluted Share​

March 6 (Reuters) - Materialise Nv:

* MATERIALISE NV - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 42.1% FROM Q4 OF 2016 TO 44,733 KEUR

* MATERIALISE NV QTRLY ‍NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE​

* MATERIALISE NV - SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BETWEEN 180,000 KEUR - 185,000 KEUR AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN 22,000 KEUR - 25,000 KEUR

* MATERIALISE NV - ‍EXPECT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE “PARTICULARLY STRONG” IN Q3 AND “EVEN STRONGER” IN Q4​

* MATERIALISE NV - ‍EXPECT DEFERRED REVENUE FROM ANNUAL LICENSES AND MAINTENANCE IN 2018 TO INCREASE BY AMOUNT BETWEEN 2,000 KEUR TO 4,000 KEUR​