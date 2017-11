BRIEF-MATERIALISE REPORTS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.03

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Materialise Nv:

* MATERIALISE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* ‍REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2017 UPDATED TO REFLECT ACQUISITION OF ACTECH ON OCTOBER 4, 2017​

* QTRLY REVENUE EUR ‍32.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.7 MILLION​

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2017, CO NOW EXPECT TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 140 MILLION - EUR 143 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.03‍​

* FOR FISCAL 2017, CO NOW EXPECT TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 13 MILLION - EUR​ 14 MILLION

* AMOUNT OF DEFERRED REVENUE GENERATED IN 2017 FROM ANNUAL LICENSES, MAINTENANCE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY EUR 2 MILLION - EUR 3 MILLION

* ‍REVISING OUTLOOK FOR DEFERRED REVENUE FROM ANNUAL LICENSES AND MAINTENANCE IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: