Dec 8 (Reuters) - Materion Corp:

* MATERION CORP SAYS RICHARD HIPPLE WILL RETIRE AS THE CO’S EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 30, 2017 - SEC FILING

* MATERION -ON DEC 6, BOARD APPOINTED VINOD M. KHILNANI, CURRENT LEAD DIRECTOR, AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE UPON HIPPLE'S RETIREMENT