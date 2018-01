BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma Achieves Statistical Endpoint For Success In Phase 2a Clinical Study Of Orally-Administered MAT2203

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc:

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA ACHIEVES STATISTICAL ENDPOINT FOR SUCCESS IN PHASE 2A CLINICAL STUDY OF ORALLY-ADMINISTERED MAT2203 FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC REFRACTORY MUCOCUTANEOUS CANDIDIASIS

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA - ‍INVESTIGATORS FROM NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH RELAYED POSITIVE DATA FROM THIRD PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2A STUDY OF MAT2203​

* MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC - THE THIRD PATIENT MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PHASE 2A STUDY WITH TREATMENT OF MAT2203​