BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.40
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日 / 上午10点16分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.40

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

* Matinas BioPharma reports 2017 second quarter financial results and reaffirms clinical and regulatory strategy to advance mat2203 and mat2501

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc - ‍company will advance mat2501 into multiple ascending dose phase 1 study in q4 2017​

* Matinas - ‍plans to engage FDA to review data package generated with mat2203 with goal to enter phase 3 for prevention of invasive fungal infections

* Matinas - expects cash on hand at june 30, other cash available to be sufficient to meet operating obligations for at least a year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

