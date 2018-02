Feb 7 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co:

* MPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; MAINTAINS FULL YEAR EPS GUIDANCE

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 TO $0.75

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q2 REVENUE $282.9 MILLION VERSUS $312.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.15 BILLION TO $1.225 BILLION

* BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $725.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $728.8 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* COMPANY'S CASH BALANCE INCREASED TO $74.1 MILLION IN QUARTER