Jan 17 (Reuters) - Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc:

* MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC. TO ACQUIRE D2 DRILLING INC. AND DRILLING RIG ASSETS

* MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL FOR ‍ TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $3.53 MILLION​

* MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES - ‍MANAGEMENT OF D2 HAS AGREED TO NOT SOLICIT FURTHER OFFERS OR INITIATE DISCUSSIONS WITH THIRD PARTY CONCERNING SALE OF D2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: