FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Matson Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点41分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Matson Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Matson Inc

* Matson Inc announces third quarter EPS of $0.79, raises 2017 outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 revenue $543.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matson Inc - ‍company expects full year 2017 EBITDA to be modestly higher than $290.0 million in 2016​

* Matson Inc - ‍company expects full year 2017 ocean transportation operating income to be lower than $142.7 million achieved in 2016​

* Matson Inc - Expects to make maintenance capital expenditure payments of about $50 million and vessel construction expenditures of about $250 million ‍for fy2017

* Matson Inc - company expects to​ make dry-docking payments of approximately $50 million in fy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below