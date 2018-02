BRIEF-Matson Inc Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.90

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Matson Inc:

* MATSON, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.90

* Q4 REVENUE $516.1 MILLION VERSUS $519.3 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $503.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 EPS OF $5.37, INCLUDING BENEFIT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF $3.59​

* MATSON - QTRLY EPS BENEFITTED BY $3.62 PER SHARE FROM A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH ADJUSTMENT ARISING FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* MATSON - EXPECTS 2018 EBITDA TO BE LOWER THAN $296 MILLION REPORTED IN 2017

* MATSON - FOR 2018, EXPECT TO FACE CONTINUED COMPETITIVE PRESSURE IN GUAM AND MODESTLY LOWER VOLUME IN CHINA COMING OFF AN EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG YEAR