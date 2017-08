July 31 (Reuters) - Matson Inc

* Matson, Inc. Announces second quarter EPS of $0.55, affirms 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $512.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matson Inc - ‍affirms 2017 outlook​

* Matson Inc - ‍for balance of 2017, at Guam co expect further "competitive losses" due to launch of a competitor's weekly service in December 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: