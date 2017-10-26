FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mattel Q3 loss per share $1.75
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点13分 / 更新于 17 小时内

BRIEF-Mattel Q3 loss per share $1.75

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Q3 loss per share $1.75; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 net sales $1.56 billion versus $1.8 billion

* Q3 sales performance negatively impacted by Toys “R” Us bankruptcy, tighter retailer inventory management

* suspends qtrly dividend, previously $0.15/share, expected to result in additional liquidity of about $50 million per quarter

* Inventories at the end of Q3 2017 $990 million versus $910.5 million at the end of Q3 2016

* Q3 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $967 million, down 9 percent as reported versus prior year’s Q3

* Q3 worldwide gross sales for Barbie brand were down 6 percent as reported versus prior year’s Q3

* Q3 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $561.6 million, down 15 percent as reported versus prior year’s q3

* Plans to eliminate at least $650 million in net costs over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

