Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mattersight Corp:

* MATTERSIGHT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $13.6 MILLION

* QTRLY ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE (ACV) BOOKINGS WERE $2.8 MILLION

* QTRLY BACKLOG: ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE IN DEPLOYMENT WAS $8.9 MILLION AT THE END OF QUARTER

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $13.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S