Nov 27 (Reuters) - Matthews International Corp:

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL-CONSIDERING OFFERING, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS, OF $300 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025- SEC FILING​

* MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL - ‍IF COMPLETED, CO TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER A CREDIT FACILITY​