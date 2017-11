Nov 22 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* Maverix Metals enters into binding agreement to acquire a paying royalty on the Karma Gold mine

* Maverix Metals Inc - ‍entered into a binding royalty purchase agreement for consideration of US$20 million in cash​

* Maverix Metals Inc - ‍deal to be accretive to Maverix's net asset value and cash flow per share​