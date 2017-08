June 8 (Reuters) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc

* Maxim Integrated to issue $500 million of senior notes

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - offering and pricing of $500.0 million of its 3.450% senior notes due 2027

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - maxim integrated intends to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: