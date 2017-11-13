FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MB Financial announces public offering of depositary shares 
2017年11月13日 / 下午1点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-MB Financial announces public offering of depositary shares 

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - MB Financial Inc

* MB Financial Inc announces public offering of depositary shares; MB Financial Bank, n.a. Announces offering of subordinated notes

* MB Financial - ‍commenced offering of depositary shares, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share)​

* MB Financial - ‍commenced an registered public offering of depositary shares, par value $0.01 per share, with liquidation preference of $1,000 per share​

* MB Financial Inc - ‍co’s unit MB Financial Bank, n.a., also commenced an offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027​

* MB Financial - ‍intends to use proceeds from offering to fund redemption of some or all of 4 million outstanding shares of series a preferred stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

