2017年11月7日 / 晚上10点04分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-MBIA Inc posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.91

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* MBIA Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $2.17

* Q3 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MBIA Inc - ‍book value per share was $13.88 as of September 30, 2017 compared with $23.87 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - ‍as of Sept 30, 2017, co’s liquidity position was $294 million consisting primarily of cash, cash equivalents, liquid short-term invested assets​

* MBIA Inc - ‍ adjusted book value was $24.81 as of September 30, 2017 compared with $31.88 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - qtrly net premiums earned $53 million versus $77‍​ million

* MBIA Inc qtrly ‍net investment income $33 million versus $39 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

