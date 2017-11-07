BRIEF-MBIA Inc posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.91

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* MBIA Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $2.17

* Q3 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MBIA Inc - ‍book value per share was $13.88 as of September 30, 2017 compared with $23.87 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - ‍as of Sept 30, 2017, co’s liquidity position was $294 million consisting primarily of cash, cash equivalents, liquid short-term invested assets​

* MBIA Inc - ‍ adjusted book value was $24.81 as of September 30, 2017 compared with $31.88 as of December 31, 2016​

* MBIA Inc - qtrly net premiums earned $53 million versus $77‍​ million

* MBIA Inc qtrly ‍net investment income $33 million versus $39 million​