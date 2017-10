Sept 19 (Reuters) - MBN Corp

* MBN Corp announces normal course issuer bid

* MBN Corp - NCIB will commence on September 23, 2017 and will terminate on September 22, 2018

* MBN Corp - fund may, during 12 month period commencing September 23, 2017 purchase on TSX up to 295,683 equity shares, being 10% of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: