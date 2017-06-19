FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午1点18分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Mcclatchy Co

* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy - careerbuilder has committed to making normal distribution to current shareholders, of which co expects to receive approximately $8 million

* Mcclatchy co - co will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale

* Mcclatchy co - co's after-tax proceeds related to sale of careerbuilder are expected to be about $68 million bringing total cash received to about $76 million

* Mcclatchy co - as part of agreement, current owners tegna ,tribune media coand mcclatchy will retain a minority ownership stake in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy co - mcclatchy's ownership will be approximately 3.8% on a fully-diluted basis

* Mcclatchy co - company will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below