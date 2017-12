Dec 26 (Reuters) - McClatchy Co:

* MCCLATCHY CALLS FOR PARTIAL REDEMPTION $75,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 9.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* MCCLATCHY - NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED ON JAN. 25, 2018 AT REDEMPTION PRICE OF $1,045 PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL OF NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: