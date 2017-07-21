BRIEF-Mcclatchy Q2 loss per share $4.91

July 21 (Reuters) - Mcclatchy Co

* Mcclatchy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 7.1 percent to $225.1 million

* Q2 loss per share $4.91

* Mcclatchy Co - grew digital-only subscribers to 91,000 in quarter, or 13.8% from q1 of 2016

* Mcclatchy Co - in quarter, grew average total unique visitors 14.6%, local unique visitors up 10.7%

* Mcclatchy Co says for second half of 2017, company expects to grow digital-only advertising revenue at a double-digit rate for all of 2017

* Mcclatchy Co - ‍audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017.​

* Mcclatchy Co - digital-only advertising revenues grew 10.0% in q2 of 2017

* Mcclatchy Co - "‍believes that print advertising will continue to become a smaller portion of advertising and total revenue"​

* Mcclatchy - ‍Q2 net loss of $4.91 per share includes after-tax non-cash impairments of $28.8 million on carrying value of co's interest in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy Co - "‍declining trends in print advertising are not anticipated to subside in remainder of 2017"​

* Mcclatchy Co qtrly total digital advertising revenues declined 0.9% compared to same quarter last year

* Mcclatchy Co - will maintain focus on monetizing real estate assets throughout 2017 with goal of realizing approximately $100 million in proceeds in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: