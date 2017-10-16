BRIEF-Mcclatchy Q3 loss per share $31.28

Oct 16 (Reuters) - McClatchy Co:

* McClatchy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $212.6 million

* Q3 loss per share $31.28

* McClatchy Co - ‍for last quarter of 2017, company expects to grow digital-only advertising revenue, finishing full year in low double digit range​

* McClatchy Co - ‍in September, revenues from East Coast operations were reduced by about $625,000 as a result of Hurricane Irma​

* McClatchy Co - ‍in Q3 of 2017, company recorded a non-cash provision for income taxes of $224.5 million​