July 19 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc:

* Mccormick & Company Inc - Reckitt Benckiser food business deal‍​ expected 5pct accretive to adjusted EPS in year 1

* Mccormick & company inc sees about $140 million in transaction and integration costs‍​, mostly in 2017 related to Reckitt Benckiser deal Source text: (bit.ly/2uyS68f) Further company coverage: