14 天前
BRIEF-McCowan and Associates says acquired 2.4 mln units of Partners REIT
2017年7月21日 / 晚上10点18分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-McCowan and Associates says acquired 2.4 mln units of Partners REIT

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - McCowan and Associates

* McCowan and Associates - acquired beneficial ownership of 2.4 million units of partners real estate investment trust, representing about 5.3 pct of issued units

* McCowan and Associates - after completion of rights offering, McCowan will have about 20.2 percent of partners reit's issued and outstanding units

* McCowan and Associates - all 2.4 million units of Partners REIT were acquired at subscription price of $3.10/unit for total subscription proceeds of $7.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

