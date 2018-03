March 8 (Reuters) - Mccoy Global Inc:

* MCCOY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 64 PERCENT TO C$10.1 MILLION

* BACKLOG OF $8.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $3.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016