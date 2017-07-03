FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement
2017年7月3日 / 中午11点43分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement

* McDermott has increased financial flexibility with addition of a $300 million revolving cash sublimit

* McDermott International Inc - new credit agreement supports business growth with increased letter of credit capacity from $450 million to $810 million and extends maturity to 2022

* New credit agreement supports business growth with increased letter of credit capacity from $450 million to $810 million

* Agreement allows for current or new lenders to increase commitments up to a total of $1.0 billion

* McDermott International Inc - repayment of term loan leads to reduction in leverage and simplified capital structure

* McDermott International Inc - additionally, agreement allows for current or new lenders to increase commitments up to a total of $1.0 billion

* McDermott International Inc - in conjunction with amended, restated credit agreement, co repaid in full outstanding term loan under previous credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

