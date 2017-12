BRIEF-McDermott Awarded EPCC Contract For Tyra Redevelopment Project By Maersk Oil

Dec 22 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT AWARDED EPCC CONTRACT FOR TYRA REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT BY MAERSK OIL

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - WORK ON CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN EARLY NEXT YEAR & LUMP SUM CONTRACT WILL BE REFLECTED IN CO‘S Q4 2017 BACKLOG

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - SCHEDULED TO COMPLETE WORK PACKAGES FOR SAIL-AWAY BY FEB 1, 2020 & FEB 1, 2021

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL- CO TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION FOR 2 SEPARATE WORK PACKAGES FOR MAERSK OIL IN REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT