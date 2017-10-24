FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to 2017 systemwide sales growth
2017年10月24日 / 中午12点25分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to 2017 systemwide sales growth

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp

* McDonald’s - Expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 percent point to 2017 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies) - SEC filing‍​

* McDonald’s - Expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants‍​

* McDonald's - Expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be about $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2z3dcy2] Further company coverage:

